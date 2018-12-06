UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019: Tsunami of jobs! Notification issued for 69,000 posts; apply at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 7:12 PM

UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019: The registration for online application for these posts has already begun.

up assistant teacher recruitment 2019, up assistant teacher recruitment registration, up assistant teacher recruitment syllabus, up assistant teacher recruitment process, up assistant teacher vacancy 2019, up assistant teacher eligibilityCandidates can submit application forms till December 20.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has issued notification for 69,000 posts of assistant teachers in primary schools. The registration for online application for these posts has already begun at the website atrexam.upsdc.gov.in, that has been designed for the registration.

Candidates can submit application forms till December 20. Candidates interested to apply may visit the official website and complete the online application. The exam for these posts will be held next month

Dates to remember

Starting date of the application process: December 6

Starting date of payment of fees: December 6

Last date of the application process: December 20

Application fee payment ends on: December 21, 2018

How to apply

Here are steps candidates may take to apply for UP assistant teacher posts:

1) Visit the website for recruitment registration atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

2) Now, may click on the registration link

3) After this, they may complete the registration process in the next page

4) They may now submit the Application Fee. Please note that this procedure is not applicable for disabled candidates)

Candidates applying for these posts must the guidelines and the application form thoroughly before applying The registration process is being conducted on the website atrexam.upsdc.gov.in and not on not on upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

