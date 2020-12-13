Union Public Service Commission Recruitment 2020: Application ends Dec 31 for UPSC vacancies — check details

Regarding details and for the application process, candidates are advised to visit to visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for multiple vacancies in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and in the Department of Electrical Engineering. UPSC has released a notification in this regard which specifies that there are 34 vacant posts.

Regarding details and for the application process, candidates are advised to visit to visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC vacancy notification also states that the chosen candidates will be getting a pay scale as per the seventh pay commission.

UPSC Vacancy 2020 – Important Details:

Breakup of vacancies —

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 4.

Ministry of Home Affairs: 10.

Ministry of Finance: 2.

Department of Electrical Engineering: 18.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 – Education Requirement:

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare – For the post of Medical Physicist, Safdarjung Hospital – New Delhi, candidates must have a post-graduate degree in Physics from a recognised university and basic degree in science along with at least one year of relevant work experience.

Ministry of Home Affairs — For the post of Public Prosecutor, National Investigation Agency (NIA), candidates must have a degree in law from a recognised university and minimum seven years of experience as an advocate in criminal cases.

Ministry of Finance — For the post of Assistant Legal Adviser, Directorate of Enforcement – Department of Revenue, candidates must have a degree in law from a recognised university with at least three years of relevant work experience, or a Masters degree in Law with a minimum of one year work experience.

Department of Electrical Engineering — For the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), candidates must have a minimum one year experience after securing a degree in electrical engineering from a recognised university.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 – Age Limit: Candidates must not be more than 35 years of age (relaxations will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per prescribed government’s rules). For detailed age requirements, candidates are advised to refer to the UPSC notification at – bit.ly/347qPdz.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 – Last date of Application: December 31, 2020.