Union Public Service Commission Recruitment 2020: UPSC invites applications for 36 posts — check details

UPSC Recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the posts of Statistical Officer and Superintendent (Printing).

As per the UPSC notification, the intake is for recruiting 35 candidates for the post of Statistical Officer, and one Superintendent (Printing) post.

The details of the UPSC notification can be accessed on Commission’s official website – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 – Important Points:

1) Number of vacancies: 36

2) Last date for application: December 18, 2020.

3) UPSC Recruitment 2020 – Eligibility: Candidates applying for the post of Statistical Officer are required to have a post-graduate degree in mathematical statistics or research or statistics. The candidates with a year of experience under their belt will be preferred, reports The Indian Express. For the one vacancy for Superintendent (Printing), candidates must have a degree from a recognised university. For more details candidates can visit the official notification on UPSC website.

4) UPSC Recruitment 2020 – Age Limit: The upper age limit for the posts is 30 years, however, candidates from the reserved category will get relaxations as per the government’s norms.

5) UPSC Recruitment 2020 – Application Fee: General category candidates will have to pay Rs 25 as application fee. This fee will be exempted for SC/ST/PH and female candidates.

6) UPSC Recruitment 2020 – Salary Details: The selected candidates will be paid as per the 7th pay commission (CPC) norms.

7) UPSC Recruitment 2020 – Selection Process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and an interview. However, the test will not be held if the number of candidates are low. For general category candidates, the minimum marks to clear the interview of 100 marks is 50. The minimum marks for OBC candidates is 45, and the minimum marks is 40 for SC, ST and Physically Handicapped candidates. Those selected will first have to undergo a period of probation.