UPSC EPFO 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the interviews for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) from 4 July onwards. Candidates who have passed for interviews can check the complete notice for the interviews on the official website of UPSC-upsc.nic.in.

As per the official announcement, the interviews for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer will be conducted from 4 July to 1 August 2022. The list of the selected candidates for the interview can be checked on the official website. Candidates can follow these easy steps given below to download UPSC EPFO Enforcement officer 2020 interview schedule.



How to Download UPSC EPFO Enforcement officer 2020 interview Schedule:

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘UPSC EPFO Enforcement officer 2020 interview scheduled’.

3. A PDF will be opened.

4. Check interview dates along with the selected candidates roll number.

5. Candidates can save the PDF for future reference.



Candidates should note that the interviews will be held in two sessions – forenoon session – 09.00 AM, and afternoon session – 12.00 Noon. The interviews will be held at UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069.

All selected candidates are required to bring all the original documents (along with their self-attested photocopies) regarding educational qualification, experience, age proof, community/PH certificate, equivalence certificate, etc on the day of the exams.

Candidates should also note that the use of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets on the exam premises are banned. As per commission guidelines, candidates are advised to avoid bringing mobile phones with them, as the Commission does not undertake to keep them for their custody.