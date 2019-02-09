Union Bank Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 100 posts – check details at unionbankofindia.co.in

Candidates applying for these posts must have passed class X or its equivalent.

The Union Bank has issued notification for posts of armed guard in Subordinate Cadre. Preferences shall be given to ex-servicemen. Those applying may do so through prescribed format on or before February 18.

Dates to remember

Last date to apply: February 18

Vacancy Details

Armed Guard (Ex-Serviceman)- 100 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for these posts must have passed class X or its equivalent. However, applicants must not have passed class XII or its equivalent.

Age limit for the subordinate armed guard post

The minimum age of candidates apply must be 18, while the maximum must be 25 years of age. It is to be noted that age relaxation would be given to as per government norms to SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women/

Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected through examination (online) on the basis of merit and physical fitness test.

How to Apply

Those willing to apply may do so through the BCPL’s Website www.unionbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is February 18.