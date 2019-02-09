Union Bank Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 100 posts – check details at unionbankofindia.co.in

Union Bank Recruitment 2019: The Union Bank has issued notification for posts of armed guard in Subordinate Cadre.
The Union Bank has issued notification for posts of armed guard in Subordinate Cadre. Preferences shall be given to ex-servicemen. Those applying may do so through prescribed format on or before February 18.
Dates to remember
Last date to apply: February 18
Vacancy Details
Armed Guard (Ex-Serviceman)- 100 positions
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidates applying for these posts must have passed class X or its equivalent. However, applicants must not have passed class XII or its equivalent.
Age limit for the subordinate armed guard post
The minimum age of candidates apply must be 18, while the maximum must be 25 years of age. It is to be noted that age relaxation would be given to as per government norms to SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women/
Selection procedure
Candidates will be selected through examination (online) on the basis of merit and physical fitness test.
How to Apply
Those willing to apply may do so through the BCPL’s Website www.unionbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is February 18.
