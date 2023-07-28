Unemployment second ‘biggest worry’ for Indians, reveals survey  

Unemployment has emerged as the second ‘biggest worry’, after inflation, for the Urban Indians. According to a report released by Global Market Researcher, Ipsos, ‘What Worries the World’ global monthly survey, the issue of unemployment has been placed at the second top spot.

Unemployment (40%) is preceded by Inflation (45%) and followed by financial and political corruption (27%), crime and violence (24%) and finally poverty, and social inequality (22%).

On the other hand, top global worries were inflation (38%), crime & violence (31%), poverty and social inequality (30%), unemployment (26%) and financial and political corruption (26%).

Findings of the data

While elucidating on the findings of the survey, Ipsos CEO, Amit Adarkar said that some reprieve around inflation and unemployment was observed in July 2023 which is a “good sign”.

Adarkar also added that even though there is an improvement, the “enormity of the issues remains, which is exacerbated and prolonged due to strained global environment, of global economic slowdown and war in Ukraine and local factors of floods and havoc wreaked by excessive rainfall.” He also stated that it is expected that the next quarter will further stabilise conditions with a bumper crop in some states.

India on right track?

The study also stated that while Indians continues to be optimistic about how the nation is doing as a country with 57% believing India is moving in the right direction, the global citizens believe otherwise, with the majority 62% thinking that their country is on wrong track. However, it must be noted that India has slipped to the 6th spot in July (from 5th rank in June) in the pecking order.