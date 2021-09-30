Unemployment, Covid-19 remain urban India’s biggest worries, new survey finds

Urban unemployment was at 9.78% in August, rising from July’s 8.3%. (File)

Unemployment has emerged as the biggest worry for urban Indians even as fears over Covid-19 recede slightly, a new survey has found.

According to Ipsos’ monthly What Worries the World survey, unemployment is tied with coronavirus as the top cause for concern for urban Indians at 42% each. However, worry over unemployment has jumped 2 percentage points from the previous survey, while fear over the coronavirus has seen a 5-percentage point decline.

Discussing the survey findings, Ipsos India CEO Amit Adarkar said the Covid-induced lockdown restrictions in 2020 had hit the job market considerably hard. Now, despite the cautious reopening of the economy, worry levels over employment have still not abated, instead witnessing a marginal increase.

Adarkar said demand far outstripped supply, while many of those who lost their jobs during the pandemic-induced lockdown were still struggling to find a foothold.

He added Covid-19 was also far from over and said it was a cause-and-effect scenario.

The latest Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) survey report published in September found that more than 1.5 million people working in both the informal and formal sectors lost their jobs in August.

The CMIE said the national unemployment rate surged to 8.32% in August from 6.95% in July. Urban unemployment was at 9.78% in August, rising from July’s 8.3%. It was 10.07% in June and 14.73% in May. Prior to the second Covid-19 wave hitting India in March, urban unemployment was at 7.27%.

Despite urban Indians’ worry over the coronavirus waning from the previous survey, scepticism remains amid the threat of a third wave of infections, especially with the upcoming festival season. The second Covid-19 wave in March-April caused a severe hit to health and savings for most Indians as most parts of the country went under localised lockdowns.

Although India’s active caseload currently stands at 2.77 lakh with vaccination coverage also gaining ground, the high number of cases in Kerala and the northeast region remains a worry. Health care experts have already issued a warning against complacency amid claims that Covid-19 had reached the endemic stage in India and advocated the continued use of masks.