UKPSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Uttarakhand Public Service Commission jobs aspirants

UKPSC Recruitment 2018: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has rolled out the admit cards for Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer post. The admits cards have been released for the Typing Test which will be conducted for recruitment of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of UKPSC. In case you are someone who has forgotten his roll number, the commission has provided a link from where you can retrieve it again using the required credentials.

– Log on to UKPSC’s official website: www.ukpsc.gov.in.

– An admit card link will appear on the homepage. Click on the link to reach the

– The page will now give you two links – one for admit card download, and other for retrieving registration number.

– Click on the admit card download link again.

– Now, you simply enter registration number and date of birth.

– Click on the submit button and download your admit card.

The Hindi Typing test will be conducted in Kruti Dev front, while English one will be conducted in Times New Roman font. A candidate appearing for the Hindi typing test create minimum 667 key-depressions per minute for 10 minutes. The English typing will also be of 10 minutes, 1500 and 1333 key-depression per minute respectively.