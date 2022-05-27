UKPSC PCS Prelims 2021 results out: 5,291 candidates cleared for Mains – check marks and other details at ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC PCS Prelims 2021: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the results of UKPSC PCS Prelims 2021 Exam. Those candidates who appeared for the UKPSC examination can check their results at the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

As per the commission, a total 5,291 candidates have been cleared to take the main exam. Through this recruitment drive, the commission is looking to fill up vacant positions in Uttarakhand State Civil, Upper Subordinate Services. The prelims exam was held on April 3, 2022. The main exam is scheduled to be held from August 20, 2022 to August 24, 2022.

Here’s how candidates can check their results

*Candidates must first log on to the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

*Once on the home page, candidates must click on the link ‘UKPSC PCS Result 2021 for Prelims Exam’

*Now, a PDF file will open

*When the file is opened, candidates are required to search for their roll number

*Candidates can now check their results

*After checking their results, they can download their results for future use.

Candidates must note that, along with the result, the commission has also released the cut-off marks and revised answer keys on its official website, the link of which is given above. While the commission will release separate admit cards for the main exam. Here’s how candidate will be able to download the same when released.

*They are first required to visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in

*After clicking on the homepage, candidates will be required to click on the related link.

*They will now be directed towards another page.

*Candidates will now be required to fill up their details

*Now, candidates will be required to download their admit card

*After thoroughly checking the admit card, candidates can download it.

*Candidates must keep the UKPSC admit card safely for future purposes.