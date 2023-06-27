scorecardresearch
UKPSC Draftsman Recruitment 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission reopens registration for 64 vacancies at psc.uk.gov.in – All details here

The candidates who are eligible to apply for the recruitment drive can do so by visiting the official website of UKPSC – ukpsc.net.in.

Written by FE Online
job creation
The commission is looking to fill up a total of 64 vacancies for Draftsman in various departments through this recruitment drive. (File image)

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has reopen the window for registration and has invited online applications from the candidates for the post of Draftsman. The candidates who are eligible to apply for the recruitment drive can do so by visiting the official website of UKPSC – ukpsc.net.in. 

According to the UKPSC Recruitment 2023 notification, the last date to apply for this recruitment drive is July 13 (upto 11.59 PM). 

The commission is looking to fill up a total of 64 vacancies for Draftsman in various departments through this recruitment drive. Candidates must note that the pay scale is Lebel 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

UKPSC Draftsman posts 2023: Eligibility criteria

Only those candidates who are of 18 years to 42 years of age, as on July 1, 2023, can apply. 

UKPSC Draftsman posts 2023: Educational qualification

Only those who have a Diploma degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university/ institution or a certificate of Draftsmanship can apply. 

UKPSC Draftsman posts 2023: Application fee

No application/exam fee is required

UKPSC Draftsman posts 2023: Important links 

  • UKPSC Draftsman notification 2023 – https://www.psc.uk.gov.in/public/uploads/recruitment/578557344.pdf 
  • UKPSC Draftsman reopen window notification – https://psc.uk.gov.in/public/uploads/recruitment/399825400.pdf 
  • Direct link to apply for UKPSC Draftsman exam 2023 – https://ukpsc.net.in/ 

UKPSC Draftsman posts 2023: Steps to apply 

  1. Visit the official website of UKPSC – ukpsc.net.in
  2. On the homepage, click on Draftsman recruitment 2023 application link
  3. Fill in the required details and upload supporting documents
  4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
UKPSC Draftsman posts 2023: Selection process

The selection process will consist of a competitive written exam of 250 marks.

For further information and details on UKPSC Draftsman recruitment, the candidates are advised to visti the official website ukpsc.net.in.

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 11:53 IST

