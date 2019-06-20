UIDAI recruitment 2019: Multiple posts on offer at uidai.gov.in | Check salary, other details

UIDAI recruitment 2019: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited application from candidates to apply for a number of posts at uidai.gov.in. Candidates interested in the recruitment process can visit the official website of UIDAI now to check the same. The posts on offer are for Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO), Accountant and Senior Accounts Officer(SAO). Candidates need to make sure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria that have been laid down byUIDAI in order to apply for the posts. The application process has already commenced on the official website, and the last date to apply for the same is July 17, 2019. Check the details below to know more. UIDAI recruitment 2019: Post details 1. Assistant Accounts Officer - 01 post 2. Accountant - 2 posts 3. Senior Accounts Officer - 2 posts (anticipated) UIDAI recruitment 2019: Salary 1. Assistant Accounts Officer - Pay Matrix Level-8 (pre-revised Pay Band II Rs. 9300-34800 plus Grade Pay of Rs.4800\/-) 2. Accountant - Pay Matrix Level - 5 (pre-revised Pay Band I Rs. 5200-20200 plus Grade Pay of Rs.2800\/-) 3. Senior Accounts Officer - Pay Matrix Level- 10 (pre-revised Pay Band III Rs.15600- 39100 plus Grade Pay of Rs 5400\/-) UIDAI recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification Assistant Accounts Officer - i. Officials from the Central Government holding the analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre\/ department OR With three years of regular service in Pay Matrix Level-71 PB-z GP-4600\/equivalent; OR With five years of regular service in Level-6\/PB-2 GP-4200\/ equivalent. ii. Officers from State Government\/Autonomous Bodies\/ PSUs holding the regular post in equivalent grade; iii. Professional qualifications Chartered Accountant\/Accountant\/ MBA (Finance); OR Having passed SAS\/ equivalent examination of organized Accounts Cadre of Central\/ State Government; OR Having successfully completed Cash & Accounts training conducted by ISTM; iv. Five years experience in finance, accounts and budget-related matters Accountant - i. Officials from the Central Government holding the analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre\/ department OR With three years regular service in pay Matrix l.evel-4| pl]-l Gp-24001 equivalent; OR With five years regular service in l-evcl-3\/ PB- I GP- I 900 OR ii. Officers from State Governmcnt\/Autonomous Bodies\/ PSUs holding the regular post in equivalent grade; iii. Graduate in Commerce\/ ordinance \/Accounts; Senior Accounts Officer - i. Officials of the Central Government holding the analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre\/department OR With two years regular service in Pay Matrix Level-9\/PB -2 GP-14OO I equivalent; OR With five years regular service in LevelII PB-2 GP-4800 OR ii. Officers from State Government\/Autonomous Bodies\/ PSUs holding regular post in equivalent grade ; iii Professional qualifications of Charted Accountant\/Cost Accountant\/ MBA (Finance); OR Having passed SAS\/equivalent examination of organized Accounts Cadre of Central\/State Government! OR Having successfully completed Cash & Accounts training conducted by ISTM; UIDAI recruitment 2019: How to apply The applications for the posts on offer are offline and candidates can fill the same after downloading it and taking a print out of it. The applications have to send the applications to- ADG (lJR), Unique Identification Authority of India 4th Floor, Bangla Sahib Road, Behind Kali Mandir,. Gole Market New Delhi-ll000l.