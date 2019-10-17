UIDAI recruitment 2019: Jobs alert for this post; check details

UIDAI recruitment 2019: The interested candidates must have a minimum work experience of 2 to 4 years.

UIDAI recruitment 2019: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has invited applications for the post of Content Writer. The last date to submit application is October 31, 2019.

UIDAI recruitment 2019: Important dates

Conclusion of application form- October 31, 2019

UIDAI recruitment 2019: Educational qualification

Interested candidates must at least a graduation degree with a PG Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication. Apart from this, applicants must have a degree of Bachelors or Masters in Mass Communication or Marketing or English can also apply for the above-mentioned posts. The official notification further stated that candidates from other streams with relevant work experience can also apply for the above said post.

UIDAI recruitment 2019: Work Experience

Those planning to apply must have a minimum work experience of 2 to 4 years.

UIDAI recruitment 2019: Work Criteria

The willing applicants must possess impeccable grammatical abilities in both English and Hindi language as well as flawless spelling. Candidates must have strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills. He/ She should also have good research and learning skills. The proficiency in Microsoft Word and Google Docs is a must. He/ She must have prior experience in online marketing and social media writing. The candidates should have an eagerness to research and self-educate on important brand-related topics.

UIDAI recruitment 2019: Job function

The candidates will be recruited for writing or editing purpose. The job is of contractual type. On selection, a candidate will get a contract of two years.

UIDAI recruitment 2019: Job location

The selected candidates will have to work in the national capital.

UIDAI recruitment 2019-20: Job profile

The applicants must understand the brand identity of Aadhaars, captures and hones brand voice, and follow the existing branding guidelines. He/She must be able to write sharp, catchy and authentic copy for social media posts as also for display advertising. The person’s writing should be well informative and well-researched. Selected candidates will have to work closely with creative designers on page layout, content organization, and graphics.