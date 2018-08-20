UIDAI Recruitment 2018: Hiring on! See job description; know how to apply – Check details posted on Aadhaar Twitter handle

UIDAI is hiring.

Good news for job seekers! The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is hiring! The government body which is responsible for implementing the Aadhaar scheme is looking for ‘Senior Manager’ and have posted the details of the same on naukri.com. UIDAI also tweeted the details on its official Twitter handle. “Interested candidates may please see the JD here – Naukri: https://www.naukri.com/job-listings-Senior-Manager-IEC-uidai-nisg-del–NISG-National-Institute-of-Smart-Government–Delhi-NCR-10-to-16-years-030718003738” it wrote.

Interested candidates may please see the JD here- Naukri: https://t.co/pcZoONs86C pic.twitter.com/n879VIUDxt — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 15, 2018

Job Description:

The person will be responsible for devising a pan-India Communications Strategy keeping in mind key messages and the Target audience

Will be directly responsible for planning and execution of IEC campaigns on a pan-India level and needs to co-ordinate with different regional offices and bring about synergy in IEC efforts.

Will have to produce quality content which may be put to use in several forms i.e. print/digital.

Will have to produce quality audio-visual content including TV commercials, audio jingles. The work related to scripting is an essential responsibility.

Tracking of news in the media and come up with suggestions to counter the same either through a concerted communications campaign.

Co-ordinate with other stakeholder Departments/Ministries such as DAVP to ensure smooth roll-out of IEC campaigns

Monitor and evaluate IEC campaigns Comparative analysis of outcomes vis–vis the budget spent

Monitor and manage Social Media presence of UIDAI

Create and maintain a Media Repository that can be shared with various stakeholders including regional offices to ensure seamless communication.

Qualification & Experience:

Bachelors or Masters Degree in Mass Communication/ Marketing.

Experience:

10-12 years.

At least 5 years experience of driving mass-media campaigns on a pan-India level.

Additional Requirements:

Fair understanding of government/ public sector organization and its processes.

Extensive experience in managing large scale communication campaigns for public programmes.

Knowledge and Experience of content creation including script writing, copy writing, etc.

Knowledge and Experience in digital marketing.

Knowledge of multi- media content production and process.

Excellent Communication skills (written and oral) in both Hindi and English must.

Proficiency in MS Office.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision and also as a team player.

Contract Tenure:

The contract tenure is for two years.

Salary: Not Disclosed