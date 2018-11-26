UGC Recruitment 2018: Apply for Junior Consultant posts at www.ugc.ac.in

University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Consultant posts for distance education bureau on a contract basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 30th November 2018.

UGC Vacancy Details:
Junior Consultants – 8 Posts

Important Dates:
Last date for filling up the online application – 30 November 2018
Last date for submitting the application in hard copy – 7 December 2018

How to Apply for UGC Jobs 2018:
Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through official website www.ugc.ac.in on or before 30 November 2018 and send the hard copy of the application to Deputy Secretary (Admin.), Room No. 326, University Grants Commission (UGC) Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi – 110002 latest by 30 November 2018.

Selected candidates will be paid a consultancy fee in the range Rs 40,000 – Rs 50,000 per month.

About UGC:
The UGC was formally established only in November 1956 as a statutory body of the Government of India through an Act of Parliament for the coordination, determination and maintenance of standards of university education in India. In order to ensure effective region-wise coverage throughout the country, the UGC has decentralised its operations by setting up six regional centres at Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhopal, Guwahati and Bangalore. The head office of the UGC is located at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in New Delhi, with two additional bureaus operating from 35, Feroze Shah Road and the South Campus of University of Delhi as well.

