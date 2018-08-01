UGC NET result 2018: History is being created! Over 55,000 candidates clear National Eligibility Test for first time

UGC NET result 2018: This year a total of 8.59 lakh students appeared for the UGC NET result, out of which 55872 candidates were able to qualify the exam.

UGC NET result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the National Eligibility Test (NET) July exam results on cbsenet.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam, but are yet to check results, can visit the official website of UGC NET now to check the same. According to a Times of India report, this year over 55,000 aspirants were able to successfully clear the examination that was conducted on July 8, 2018. This is the highest number of applicants who have been able to clear the examination till date. In 2017, the number of aspirants who had cleared the examination was around 38,000. Apart from this, CBSE for the first time has been able to announce the UGC NET results in a record time of mere three weeks.

This year a total of 8.59 lakh students appeared for the UGC NET result, out of which 55872 candidates were able to qualify the exam in order to be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who are now eligible for both JRF and assistant professor are 3929.

UGC NET is an annual examination that is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education for aspirants to be eligible for the post of assistant professor and also to receive a grant for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The exam is conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected NET Examination Cities across the country.

UGC NET result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at cbsenet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says UGC NET examination result -July 2018

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press Submit

Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future

More about UGC NET:

The candidates who qualify for the award of Junior Research Fellowship are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor. Not all candidates who qualify Assistant Professor are considered for JRF.