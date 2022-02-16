UGC NET Exam Results: NET Results For December 2020 and June 2021 Exams to be declared soon

The National Eligibility Test is conducted on behalf of UGC by the NTA that determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for assistant professorship eligibility, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both, for Indian colleges and universities.

UGC NET Exam Results: The University Grants Commission or UGC, also known as the national level university education regulator said that the UGC NET result will be available in less than two days. As per the commission, the processing of UGC NET results for December 2020 and June 2021 is underway and will be released online via ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

In a statement released by the secretary of the Commission, UGCs newly appointed chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC was closely working with NTA and efforts were made to declare the UGC-NET results in less than two days.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, UGC could not conduct the UGC NET for the December-2020 session. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles together between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022.

The UGC NET answer keys had been already released by the Commission on January 21 this year and students were allowed to raise their objections to the keys till January 24. The UGC NET exam was conducted in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country.

At least 12 lakh applicants have registered for UGC-NET.

The NET exam used to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE till June 2018 in 84 subjects in 91 cities across India. The UGC- NET is being conducted by the NTA from December 2018 onwards.