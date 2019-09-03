UGC NET December 2019: Official notification, exam date to syllabus, check details here

UGC NET December 2019!

UGC NET December 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to activate the online application link for the UGC’s National Eligibility Test (NET) link soon at ntanet.nic.in. Candidates interested in the same can fill the application form for the same as soon as the link has been activated by NTA on the official website. The exam is will take place in the month of December and the application process for the same will be conducted in September itself. Candidates can keep an eye out for the official notification on the official website. It is to be noted that the details mentioned below are according to the notification released earlier by NTA.

UGC NET December 2019: Important Dates

Online Application date – September 2019

Printing of Admit Cards – November 2019

Dates of Examination – December 2019

UGC NET December 2019: Educational qualification

Candidates need to possess at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent examination from recognised universities/institutions to be eligible to appear in the exam. There is a provision for 5 per cent relaxation for OBC, Scheduled Caste(SC)/ Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability (PwD) category and transgender candidates. Candidates studying in the final year can also apply for UGC NET exam 2019.

UGC NET December 2019: Age limit

JRF: The upper age limit for appearing in the exam has been raised by two years from the existing age limit of 28 years to 30 years.

Assistant Professor: There exists no upper age limit for this post.

UGC NET December 2019: Syllabus

According to UGC NET notification, the UGC NET June exam will be based on the new syllabus. Candidates can check details at www.ugcnetonline.in.

The NTA conducts the NET examination on behalf of the University Grants Commission every year. The exam is conducted twice a year in the months of June and December. The registration link for UGC NET Dec 2019 online application will be activated soon.