UGC NET December 2019: From exam date to registration form, all you need to know

Published: October 2, 2019

The NTA National Eligibility Test is all set to be conducted between December 2 and 6 across various centers in the country.

UGC NET December 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications from interested candidates at ntanet.nic.in. The applications have been invited for registration to UGC’s National Eligibility Test (NET). Candidates can visit the official website now and fill the application form. The application process is active till October 9 and the National Eligibility Test will take place between December 2 and December 6. The NTA is conducting the next UGC-NET for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor. Check the details below to know more.

UGC NET December 2019: Important Dates

Registration starts – September 9, 2019
Registration Process ends – October 9, 2019
Last date to fill Application Fees – October 10, 2019
Download Admit Cards – November 9, 2019
UGC NET 2019 exam date – December 2 to 6, 2019
Expected result announcement date – December 31, 2019

UGC NET December 2019: Syllabus

Candidates who wish to check out the syllabus for the National Eligibility Test can visit ugcnetonline.in/syllabus-new.php to check and download the full syllabus for their relevant subject.

UGC NET December 2019: Educational qualification

Candidates need to possess at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent examination from recognised universities/institutions to be eligible to appear in the exam. There is a provision for 5 per cent relaxation for OBC, Scheduled Caste(SC)/ Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability (PwD) category and transgender candidates. Candidates studying in the final year can also apply for UGC NET exam 2019.

UGC NET December 2019: How to Apply Online

  • Application Fees for National Eligibility Test –

General: Rs 800/-
Other Backward Classes (OBC)-(NCL): Rs 400/-
SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender: Rs 200/-

  • How to Apply

Candidates need to note that the application for UGC NET 2019 will be available online only. Visit the official website of UGC NET and click on UGC NET 2019 December- Apply Online link to fill the application form. Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application No. Upload scanned images of your Photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format. Pay the application fees and keep proof of fee paid. Print at least four printouts of Confirmation Page after successful remittance of fee.

