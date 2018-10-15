UGC NET December 2018: CSIR extends registration date, know how to apply online at csirhrdg.res.in

CSIR UGC NET December 2018. (Photo: Express)

UGC NET December 2018: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), India on behalf of the Human Resource Development Group (HRDG) has extended the last date of registration for Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS). The exam for the same is tentatively set to be conducted on December 16, 2018. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to be a part of it are required to apply online now as only two days are left for the application process to end. The exam is conducted for determining a candidate’s eligibility for his/her appointment as a Lecturer for subjects like – Earth, Atmospheric, Chemical Sciences, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences and Mathematical Sciences.

The notification released on the official website states: “The last date for Online Application for Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET), December 2018 for Junior Research Fellowship and for Lectureship has been extended upto 17.10.2018. There will be no further extension.”

Mentioned below are the details that candidate need to note.

CSIR-UGC NET December 2018: Important Dates-

Last date for online application: October 17, 2018

Exam date: December 16, 2018

CSIR-UGC NET December 2018: Stipend-

Rs. 25,000/ p.m. for the first two years. An additional, annual contingent grant of Rs.20,000/- per fellow will be provided to the University / Institution. Once a candidate completes two years as JRF and if he/she has been registered for PhD, then their fellowship will be upgraded to SRF (NET) and their striped will be increased to Rs.28,000/- p.m. for the 3rd and subsequent years.

CSIR-UGC NET December 2018: Exam scheme-

Morning Session- From 9.00AM – 12.00 Noon- Life Sciences & Physical Sciences. For 200 marks in 3 hrs.

Afternoon Session- Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences- From 2.00 PM – 5.00 PM. For 200 marks in 3 hrs.

CSIR-UGC NET December 2018: How to apply-

Candidates are required to read the Information Bulletin carefully before filling the online application form. The application form can be filled up on the official website of CSIR and candidates to make sure that they enter correct and exact details.