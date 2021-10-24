UGC-NET 2021 revised dates released: New negative marking rule in place — check exam dates, timings, exam pattern

Candidates will be awarded two marks for each correct answer

UGC-NET 2021 Exam Date: The dates for the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examinations have been released by the NTA (National Testing Agency). The exams will begin on November 20, 2021, stated the notice. Candidates can visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in for more information.

NTA had earlier postponed the UGC NET exam date which was scheduled from October 6-8 and October 17-19 to October 17 to 25 to avoid a clash between exams scheduled on the same dates. The exams will now be held on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, 2021.

In order to crack the exam, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for reserved category candidates). Among the qualified candidates, only the top 6 per cent will be declared pass. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF).

The exam pattern for UGC NET will be objective-type and there will be two papers for each subject. Paper 1 consists of 50 MCQs and paper 2 consists of 100 MCQs. Students will be given three hours to finish the exam. The good news is that there will not be any negative marking. Candidates will be awarded two marks for each correct answer.