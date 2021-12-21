UGC-NET 2021 phase II admit card released; here’s how to download the hall ticket

The phase II of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination will be conducted between December 24 and December 30.

UGC NET 2021 Hall Ticket: The admit card for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 phase II exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. The admit card is however released for the exam scheduled on December 24, 26 and 27. The hall tickets for other exam dates will soon be available on the official website–ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

How to download UGC NET admit card:

1) Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2) Now click on the admit card link

3) Enter your application number, DOB and security pin

4) Click on submit to access the admit card

UGC-NET Examination is conducted twice in the country every year. Due to the Covid-led postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET exam, the schedule of June 2021 UGC-NET got delayed. This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has decided to merge both the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode in order to regularise the UGC-NET examination cycles. Now both the exams will be conducted together in CBT mode.