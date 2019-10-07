UGC NET 2019: Last two days left to apply for December examination at ntanet.nic.in — Check details

UGC NET December 2019!

UGC NET December 2019: Only last two days for candidates who wish to appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET) examination to fill the online application form at ntanet.nic.in. Candidates can visit the official website on or before October 9, 2019 and fill the online registration form for the same. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the examination on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) across several centres in the country. The NET examination will take place between December 2 and December 6. Check the details below to know more.

UGC NET December 2019: Important Dates

Online Registration Process ends – October 9, 2019

Last date to fill Application Fees – October 10, 2019

Download Admit Cards – November 9, 2019

UGC NET 2019 exam date – December 2 to 6, 2019

Expected result announcement date – December 31, 2019

UGC NET December 2019: Syllabus

Candidates who wish to check out the syllabus for the National Eligibility Test can visit ugcnetonline.in/syllabus-new.php to check and download the full syllabus for their relevant subject.

UGC NET December 2019: Educational qualification

Candidates need to possess at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent examination from recognised universities/institutions to be eligible to appear in the exam. There is a provision for 5 per cent relaxation for OBC, Scheduled Caste(SC)/ Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability (PwD) category and transgender candidates. Candidates studying in the final year can also apply for UGC NET exam 2019.

UGC NET December 2019: How to apply

Application Fees for National Eligibility Test –

General: Rs 800/-

Other Backward Classes (OBC)-(NCL): Rs 400/-

SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender: Rs 200/-

How to Apply

Candidates need to note that the application for UGC NET 2019 will be available online only. Visit the official website of UGC NET and click on UGC NET 2019 December- Apply Online link to fill the application form. Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application No. Upload scanned images of your Photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format. Pay the application fees and keep proof of fee paid. Print at least four printouts of Confirmation Page after successful remittance of fee.