UGC NET 2019: Last date for online application correction; check all details here



Today is the last date for the correction in the National Testing Agency (NTA) online application for UGC NET June 2019 exam. The process had started on 7 April on the official website of National Testing Agency – ntanet.nic.in.

This process enables candidates to make required changes in the application form for the upcoming UGC NET 2019 exam. The release date for Admit cards for the exam is 15th May. They will be available for download on the official website.

It must be noted that the testing agency conducts NET on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The computer-based test is slated to start from 20 June and will end on 28 June. It is expected that the result will be declared on 15 July.

Here’s how to make corrections in the online application for UGC NET 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA – ntanet.nic.in. The landing page for the UGC NET June 2019 Exam will pop up on your screen.

Step 2: Select ‘Application Form Correction – June 2019’.

Step 3: Key the application number along with your password to login.

Step 4: Post this, you can make corrections in your chosen field in the application form. It must be noted that the NTA is not charging any additional fees for this.

Step 5: Make sure to take a printout of the confirmation page of the online application form you made corrections in as no corrections is allowed after 14 April on the forms.

NET is held every year for the posts of Assistant Professor and also offer candidates Junior Research Fellowships. Selected candidates will also be eligible to be hired by Indian universities and colleges.

In 2019, NTA will hold the examinations on different dates, usually in two sessions every day. Candidates should keep in mind that the exam is 180 minutes long, without any breaks between the both exams – Paper I and Paper II.