UGC NET 2019 December registration process all set to begin today at ntanet.nic.in | Check exam date, other details

UGC NET 2019 December!

UGC NET 2019 December: The registration process for UGC’s National Eligibility Test (NET) is all set to begin today at ntanet.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the examination on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) across several centres in the country. The application form link for the exam will be activated by NTA today itself after which candidates can visit the official website at nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in to fill the same. According to media reports, the application process will remain active until October 9 and the National Eligibility Test will take place between December 2 and December 6. Once the application forms have been filled, candidates will be able to download their admit cards for NET in the month of November 2019.

UGC NET 2019 December: Age limit

For Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) – The upper age limit for appearing in the exam has been raised by two years from the existing age limit of 28 years to 30 years.

For Assistant Professor – There exists no upper age limit for this post.

UGC NET 2019 December: Important Dates

Registration starts – September 9, 2019

Registration Process ends – October 9, 2019

Download Admit Cards – November 9, 2019

UGC NET 2019 exam date – December 2 to 6

Expected result announcement date – December 31, 2019

UGC NET 2019 December: Educational qualification

Candidates need to possess at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent examination from recognised universities/institutions to be eligible to appear in the exam. There is a provision for 5 per cent relaxation for OBC, Scheduled Caste(SC)/ Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability (PwD) category and transgender candidates. Candidates studying in the final year can also apply for UGC NET exam 2019.

UGC NET 2019 December: Syllabus

Candidates who wish to check out the syllabus for the National Eligibility Test can visit ugcnetonline.in/syllabus-new.php to check and download the full syllabus for their relevant subject.

UGC NET 2019 December: How to Apply

Application Fees –

General: Rs 800/-

Other Backward Classes (OBC)-(NCL)*: Rs 400/-

SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender: Rs 200/-

Candidates need to note that the application for UGC NET 2019 will be available online only. Visit the official website of UGC NET and click on UGC NET 2019 December- Apply Online link to fill the application form. Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application No. Upload scanned images of your Photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format. Pay the application fees and keep proof of fee paid. Print at least four printouts of Confirmation Page after successful remittance of fee.