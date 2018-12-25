UGC NET 2018: Question paper-answer sheet out, candidates may check at nta.ac.in

December 25, 2018

UGC NET 2018: More than 1.8 lakh candidates appeared for UGC NET exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which organise the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2018) has released question paper, answer sheet of the NET exam. Those who appeared in the exam can go through the official website, nta.ac.in.

“The NTA’s decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result of UGC NET December 2018 will be entertained,” the official notification said. Results were declared on January 10.

More than 1.8 lakh candidates appeared for UGC NET exam that ended on December 22. Close to 65.3 per cent candidates took part in the exam on day one and 72.8 per cent candidates appeared on day two.

Earlier speaking to indianexpress.com, NTA director general Vineet Joshi had said: “The agency has started the evaluation process, the results will be declared on the scheduled date, January 10, 2019, as mentioned on the official website.”

“Though this is the first time NTA is conducting the examination, it is a proud moment for us that no complaints have been made,” Joshi further told Modi.

The NTA was set up to make the exam system in the country more ‘transparent and secure’.

