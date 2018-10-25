UGC NET 2018 December exam, admit card dates, other important details at ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET 2018 December exam, admit card date announced!

UGC NET 2018 December: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam and admit card release date for UGC’s National Eligibility Test at ntanet.nic.in. Candidates who re-registered to appear for the exam can visit the official website now and check out the details. This is the first year when NTA is conducting the biannual exam, previously organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The UGC NET 2018 July examination was conducted from July 22 to July 8 earlier this year and the December exam is set to be conducted from December 18 to December 22. Listed below are the details that candidates may require.

UGC NET 2018 December: Important dates and timings-

UGC NET Dec 2018 exams start: December 18, 2018

UGC NET Dec 2018 exams end: December 22, 2018

UGC NET exam Shift 1 timing: 9.30 AM to 1 PM

UGC NET exam Shift 2 timing: 2.30 PM to 6 PM

Release of Admit Cards: November 11, 2018

Candidates need to note that the exam date and shift timing for the subjects that have been opted by a candidate along with the city and the centre where they are supposed to appear for the exam will be listed on the Admit Card itself. Candidates can download the same from the National Testing Agency’s website starting from November 11, 2018.

Candidates need to note that in case there is any discrepancy in the admit card that includes particulars like photographs and signatures, they should immediately contact the UGC NET helpline between 19.11.2018 to 25.11.2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m in order get the same corrected.

UGC NET 2018 December: important details-

1. Admit card will not be sent by mail.

2. No candidate will be issued a duplicate/provisional Admit Card for UGC-NET December, 2018 at the examination center in any case.

3. Admit Cards should not be mutilated by the candidate

4. Preserve your admit card in good condition for future