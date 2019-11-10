UGC NET December 2019 admit card likely to be released today, check details

Admit cards were earlier scheduled to be released on Saturday.

The National Testing Agency is all set to declare the results for UGC NET December 2019 exam on Sunday. It was earlier scheduled to be declared on Saturday. In its notification, the agency said it will release admit cards on November 10, as the last date for submission of application forms was extended for candidates from Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates may check their admit cards at ntanet.nic.in.

The exams will be conducted from December 2 and go on till December 6, 2019.

“The Admit Card of UGC-NET December 2019 will be released on November 10, 2019, due to the extension of the last date for submission of online application form of UGC-NET December 2019 for the candidates of Jammu & Kashmir up to 08th November 2019,” the notification by the agency said.

Here’s how candidates may download their admit cards

1. Candidates may first click on to the official website ntanet.nic.in.

2. After this, they may click on the link ‘NET December 2019 admit card,’ that is appearing on the home page of the site.

3. After this, a new page will appear.

4. Candidates may now fill up the required details.

5. They may then log in

6. Admit card will then appear on the screen

7. Candidates may now download their admit cards.

8. They may then take out the print out for future use.

Candidates will have to carry their admit card’s print copy on the day of the exam. Apart from this, they will have to carry one passport size photograph as also the original copy of one valid photo id proof. PwD candidates are advised to carry a PwD certificate, that is issued by the competent authority.

Photographs have to be same as attached in the application forms. Any of the valid photo id proof to be carried include —driving license, pan card, passport, voter id, Aadhaar card or enrolment number, and ration card.

Candidates, whose names have been changed due to marriage, need to carry marriage certificate, legal name change documents, or any other documents supporting the same.