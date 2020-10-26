  • MORE MARKET STATS

UCO Bank Recruitment 2020: Online application process to begin for Specialist Officer posts — check details

By: |
Updated: Oct 26, 2020 4:13 PM



(Representational image)

UCO Bank recruitment 2020: The United Commercial Bank (UCO) has issued a notification to recruit candidates for various posts of Specialist Officer — scale- I and II. The notification states that the process for online application will begin from October 27 (Tuesday) on the official website of the bank — ucobank.com.

Salient Points:

Total number of vacancies: 93.

Post-wise breakup of the vacancies: 9 Security Officer posts, 8 Engineer posts, 2 Economist posts, 2 Statistician posts, 20 IT officer posts, 24 Chartered Accountants/ CFA posts, 25 Chartered Accountants/CFA posts.

Age Limit: The applicants must be over 21 years of age. Barring security officer posts, the upper age is capped at 30 years. For security officers, the upper age is 40 years.

Educational qualifications: Those applying for the posts of UCO Bank Specialist Officer must possess a bachelor’s degree. However, the eligibility criteria varies from post-to-post, and prior job experience is mandatory for certain posts as well.

Salary: The post of officer scale-I will be in the pay scale of Rs 23,700 to 42,020. The pay scale for officer scale- II will be between Rs 31,705 and 45,950.

Last date to apply: November 17, 2020.

Selection Procedure:

The applicants to the posts of UCO Bank Specialist Officer will first have to pass an online test. Only the successful candidates will then be called for an interview. A psychometric test, or a group discussion, or both, will be conducted before the final interview if the number of shortlisted candidates is high.

The Indian Express reports that those selected will have to serve a mandatory probation period.

Also, the successful candidates will have to sign a compulsory bond. As per the terms of the bond, those selected will have to serve at least 3 years at UCO Bank after joining the job. As per the official notification, those opting out of the bond after signing it will have to pay a sum.

