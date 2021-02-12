UBSE UTET 2021: Check exam date, schedule, admit card details of Uttarakhand Teacher’s Eligibility Test

UBSE UTET 2021: The 2021 UBSE UTET exam will be held in two sessions – UTET-I from 9 am to 12.30 pm, and UTET-II from 1 pm to 4.30 pm. (Representational image)

Uttarakhand Teacher’s Eligibility Test 2021: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has published the official notification for the Uttarakhand Teacher’s Eligibility Test (UTET) 2021. UTET is the official exam for recruitment of teachers for Class 1 to 8 in the state of Uttarakhand. The interested candidates can submit their application on the official UBSE-UTET website – ubse.uk.gov.in.

UBSE UTET 2021 Important Dates

As per the official notification, UTET 2021 registration began on January 29. The last date for online submission of application is February 18 (11.59 pm). And the last date for payment of fee through net-banking or debit or credit card is February 20 up to 5 pm.

UBSE UTET 2021 Important Points

Applicants must note that no correction will be allowed in the particulars or data entered by the candidates after the payment of fees and they must ensure that all the information logged in is correct before they make the payment of fees.

UBSE UTET 2021 Admit Card details

As per the official UBSE notification, applicants can download the UBSE UTET Admit Card from board’s official website – ubse.uk.gov.in. The UBSE UTET Hall Ticket will have all the information regarding the UBSE UTET 2021 exam date and UBSE UTET 2021 examination centre.

UBSE UTET 2021 Instructions

Candidates must carry with them the UBSE UTET admit card and their identity proof (any one from Aadhar card, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID or passport). During the UTET examination candidates must do all the rough work on the test booklet only and they must not do any rough work or put stray marks on the answer sheet.

UBSE UTET 2021 Time Schedule

The 2021 UBSE UTET exam will be held in two sessions – UTET-I from 9 am to 12.30 pm, and UTET-II from 1 pm to 4.30 pm.

Candidates can access the other information regarding the Uttarakhand teacher vacancies from the official advertisement – https://bit.ly/3jJ8lqh.