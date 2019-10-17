TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: Over 2500 posts for 10th pass candidates | Check salary, other details

The last date to submit the application form online is November 10, 2019.

TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Limited (TSSPDL) has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of Junior Lineman. The interested applicants need to apply by visiting the official website at tssouthernpower.com. The mode of application is online. The process to fill the application form will commence from October 22, 2019. The last date to submit the application form online is November 10, 2019.

TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commence of the application form – October 22, 2019

Conclusion of the application form – November 10, 2019

Exam to take place – December 15, 2019

TSSPDCL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

A total of 2,500 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

TSSPDCL recruitment 2019: Age limit

The candidate should be at least 18 years old on July 1, 2019. The upper age limit for these vacancies has been capped at 35 years.

TSSPDCL recruitment: Educational qualification

The willing candidates must have a degree of class 10. The candidates having ITI qualification in the electrical trade are also eligible to apply. The applicants who have worked as a wireman or have completed two years intermediate vocational course in the electrical trade can also apply.

TSSPDCL recruitment 2019: Application fee

The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The candidates are also required to pay Rs 120 as an examination fee. Both application and examination fees are non-refundable. However, the candidates belonging to the reserved category are exempted from paying the exam fee.

TSSPDCL jobs 2019: Salary

The selected applicants would get a salary at the range of Rs 24,340 to Rs 39,405.

TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: Know how to apply

(1) The interested applicants need to visit the official website at tssouthernpower.com.

(2) After visiting the website, click on the link under ‘hot links’.

(3) On clicking the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

(4) The applicant needs to register themselves by submitting their relevant details.

(5) On completion of registration, the candidates are required to fill the form and upload images.

(6) After completion of the whole process, one needs to make an online payment.

(7) After online payment, click on submit.