TSPSC Telangana Recruitment 2020: Vacancies announced for various posts; check how to apply, other details

The last date to submit the application online is March 31, 2020. (Representative image)

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to several posts. The vacancy has been listed for the post of Manager (Engineering) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Engineering Service. The mode to fill application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application online is March 31, 2020.

Important dates:-

Beginning of the online applications- March 16, 2020

Last date for submission of online applications- March 31, 2020

Admit card- The admit card or hall ticket can be downloaded seven days before the commencement of the examination.

Vacancy details:-

A total of 93 posts are there to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Manager (Civil Engg. branch)- 73 posts

Manager (Mechanical Engg. branch)- 06 posts

Manager (Electrical Engg. branch)- 04 posts

Manager (Electronics & Communication Engg. branch)- 03 posts

Manager (Computer Science / Information Technology branch)- 01 post

Age limit:-

The minimum age limit for the interested individuals is 18 years while the maximum age limit has been capped at 34 years as on July 01, 2020. However, there is age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Salary:-

On selection, an interested applicant will receive a salary in the pay scale between Rs 37,100 to Rs 91,450.

Educational qualification:-

Those candidates who are willing to apply for the above-mentioned posts must possess a degree in Engineering in the Concerned (Civil /Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics and Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology) Engineering Branch of a University or an equivalent qualification as recognized by the UGC or AICTE.

Application fee:-

The interested applicant needs to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Apart from this, the applicants also need to pay an examination fee of Rs 120. However, both the application and examination fee have been exempted for the candidates belonging to reserved categories.

For more details, the applicants are advised to visit the official website of the TSPSC.