TSPSC Telangana Recruitment 2020: New jobs announced with salary up to Rs 78, 910; Check how to apply at tspsc.gov.in

The last date to submit the online application form is January 25, 2020. (Representative image)

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to several posts. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official page of TSPSC i.e. https://www.tspsc.gov.in/. The last date to submit the online application form is January 25, 2020.

Important dates-

Date of beginning of application form- January 6, 2020

Last date to submit application form- January 25, 2020

Vacancies-

A total of 36 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Food Safety Officer in GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal

Corporation) – 26 posts

Food Safety Officer in IPM (Institute of Preventive Medicine Public)– 10 posts

Application fee-

The interested applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 towards Online Application Processing Fee and Rs 80 towards Examination Fee. However, the candidate belonging to SC/ST/BC/PH of the Telangana state has been exempted from any fee.

Salary-

On selection, an individual will receive a salary between Rs 25,940 to Rs 78, 910.

Age limit-

The minimum age limit of the interested individual is 18 years (a candidate should not be born after 01/07/2001). However, the upper age limit has been capped at 34 years as on July 1, 2019. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the maximum age limit has been relaxed as per the rules.

Educational qualification-

The willing applicants applying for the above-mentioned posts must have a degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognised University.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in.