TSPSC Telangana Recruitment 2018: New jobs announced; how to apply at tspsc.gov.in

A total of 1521 posts are open for recruitment.(IE)

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has issued a notification for the recruitment of Group-IV services in various departments. Applications are invited online from qualified candidates through the proforma application available on the official website of the commission. Before applying for the posts, candidates are required to register as per the One Time Registration (OTR) through the website. Candidates who have already registered need to apply by login their profile using the login credentials. The online application can be submitted at tspsc.gov.in

A total of 1521 posts are open for recruitment.

Submission of online forms will begin from June 7 and the last date to submit the forms is July 6. Fee payment will not be accepted after 11.59 pm on July 6. Hall tickets will be made available seven days before the commencement of the examination.

The objective type examination will be conducted on October 10, 2018.

For Junior Assistant a candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the UGC or any equivalent qualification.

For typist, a candidate

(i)Must hold a Bachelor Degree of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or Provisional Act or an institution recognized by the UGC or any equivalent qualification.

(ii) must have passed the Government Technical Examination in Typewriting by the Higher Grade in Telugu on Government Standard KeyBoard

(iii) Provided that if persons with the qualification prescribed in item (ii) above are not available candidates who have passed the above examination in Typewriting by Lower Grade if otherwise qualified be appointed (iv)Provided further that candidates who possess Typewriting qualification in English by Lower Grade besides the qualifications mentioned in items

(ii) and (iii) above shall be given preference for appointment by direct recruitment.

For LD/Junior Steno, a candidate

(i) Must hold a Bachelor Degree of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or Provisional Act or an Institution recognized by the UGC or any equivalent qualification.

(ii) Must have passed the Government Technical Examination in Type-Writing by the Higher Grade in the relevant language and

(iii) Must have passed the Government Technical Examination in Shorthand by the higher grade in the relevant language. If however persons who have passed the examination in Typewriting or Shorthand by the higher grade are not available to those who have passed the examination by the lower grade may be appointed.

Age, minimum 18 years and maximum 44 years, the upper age limit will be relaxed as per rules.

Fee, Candidates are required to pay Rs 200 for the online application processing and Rs 80 towards examination fee. Exemption of fee is being granted for Backward caste, SC & ST of Telangana State

(b) Unemployed applicants in the age group of 18 to 44 years of Telangana State, provided they submit a declaration at an appropriate time to the Commission that they are unemployed).

(c) PH & Ex-servicemen

The written examination will be conducted in the following places, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal, Nizamabad, Mahaboobnagar, Ranga Reddy, Medak, Nalgonda, Adilabad. However, the commission in its official notification has clarified that it reserves the right to conduct the examination either computer-based of offline OMR based.

Official notification: https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/102018020618.pdf