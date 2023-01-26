TSPSC Recruitment: Apply online for over 1,000 vacancies, know how to apply

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has started the registration process for 1,395 vacancies for various posts under Group 3 services. The mode of application is online. Interested candidates need to visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Important dates:

The submission of the online application commenced on January 24, 2023. The last date to submit the application online is February 23, 2023.

Vacancy details:

A total of 1395 vacant seats for 107 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Age requirement:

The minimum age limit of the candidate should be 18 years of age (an applicant should not be born after July 01, 2004) and the maximum age limit should not exceed 44 years (an applicant should not be born before July 02, 1978).

The relaxation of the age limit is there for candidates belonging to – Ex-Servicemen, NCC, SC/ST/BCs and EWS, Physically handicapped persons, etc. as per the govt norms and regulations.

Fee payment:

The payment of the application fee can be submitted up to 05:00 PM on February 23, 2023.

Know how to apply:

(a) The willing applicants need to visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

(b) After visiting the home page, the candidate needs to click on the dedicated link for the post.

(c) Enter the relevant details such as name, contact number, and email id.

(d) After registration, one needs to log in using the application number and password.

(e) Now, fill out the application form and cross-check after filing.

(f) After entering details, one needs to submit the form and pay the application fees.

(g) Download the application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.