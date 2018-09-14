TSPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for many posts – Apply at tspsc.gov.in

The maximum age of the candidates must be 58 years of age

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued notification for a number of Faculty posts. Those interested may apply on or before October 1. Candidates may apply at commission’s official website tspsc.gov.in.

Check important dates

Last date to apply: October 1

Vacancy details

* Professor: 3 positions

* Associate Professor: 7 positions

* Assistant Professor: 14 positions

Educational Qualification:

Professor

a) Those looking to apply must be an eminent scholar having PhD degree in the concerned discipline. He/she must have published work of high quality and have participated in the research. The person must have published work od at least 10 publications as books and/or research/policy papers.

b) The person must have at lest 10 years of teaching experience in University/College, and/ormust have experience in research at the University/ National Level Institutions/Industries, that include experience of helping candidates for research at PhD level.

c) The applicant must have made contribution in the field of education, design of new curricula and technology-mediated teaching learning process.

d) He/she must have a minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) which is based on Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS)

Associate Professor

a) The person must have good academic record with a PhD degree in the concerned disciplines.

b) He/she must have a Master’s Degree with a minimum of 55 percent marks or an equivalent grade with point scale where grading system is used.

c) Candidates must have atleast eight years of experience in the field of teaching and/or research in an academic/ research post which is equal to Assistant Professor in a University/ Constituent College or Accredited Research Institution/ industry apart from period of Ph.D. research with proofs of of published work and atleast 5 publications as books and/or research/policy.

d) Applicants also must have contributed to the field of , design new curricula and technology-mediated teaching learning procedure with proof of guiding PhD candidates and research students, as proof by PhD thesis/Co-authored books/publications in peer reviewed journals.

e) The lowest score as given in in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS).

Assistant professor

a) Applicants must have good academic record as suggested by concerned University with minimum of 55 percent of the marks or equivalent grade where grading system is done at the Master’s degree level, in a concerned subject from any recognised university in the country or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

b) Apart from fulfilling the above asked qualifications, applicants having Master’s degree, NET would be compulsory along with one publication in NAAS (National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, New Delhi) rated refereed journal for job to the post of Assistant Professor and equivalent in subjects in which NET is conducted. The Essentiality of NET exam can be waved off for the candidates having Ph.D degree if it has been done as suggested by the UGC Regulations 2009, and the candidate has minimum of two full length publications having a NAAS rating not less than 4, on last date of submitting application.

c) Please note that NET/SET/SLET will also not be required for such Masters Programmes in disciplines for which NET/SET/SLET/ is not conducted.

Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidates must be 58 years of age

How to Apply

Candidates may apply at https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ on or before October 1.

Application Fees: Rs. 200/-