TSLPRB SI Recruitment 2018: Telangana Police Board releases answer keys for SI prelim exam; know how to check

TSLPRB SI Recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has published the answer keys of recently held prelim examination of Sub-Inspector (SI). The examination was held on August 26, 2018 (Sunday) from 10 am to 1 pm. An individual can get the answer keys for SI post by visiting the official website of TSLPRB, i.e. tslprb.in. The answer keys were released in a ‘pdf’ file.

There is also a provision for an individual if they found any sort of objections against the answer keys. They can send their objections to-keyobjectionstslprb@gmail.com from their concerned email id. However, the last date for submission of answer keys is August 29, 2018. The candidates who want to submit objections must submit following details- Question Paper Booklet Code and Question Number beside providing any supporting printed Documents / Material in pdf/jpeg format, as attachments to their email.

Check the prelim answer keys

In a notification, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board said that the Objections will be considered if there is are relevant documents. However, no manual representations will be considered, it added.

Apart from this, the TSLPRB is expected to release hall tickets for SCT PC (Civil, IT & C, Mechanic, Driver) exam soon. The SCT PC (Civil) examination is likely to take place in September 2018, whereas, SCT (IT & C, Mechanic, Driver) will take place on September 9, 2018. A total of 1,217 vacancies are there in SCT SI (Civil) posts. However, TSLPRB received around 1,88,715 applications. The examination was held at around 339 centres across Hyderabad and district headquarters town of Telangana. A total of 1,78,010 candidates have appeared for the exam.

The TSLPRB further asked the candidates not to bring electronic equipment to the exam centre. The electronic equipment banned from entry are- Mobile or cellular phones, tablets, pen drives, earphone, headphone, wrist watches, Bluetooth devices, watch calculators, log tables, wallets, purses, notes, charts, loose sheets or any sort of recording instrument.