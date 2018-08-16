TSLPRB SI Recruitment 2018: Hall tickets released for Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board jobs aspirants

After downloading the TSLPRB hall ticket/ admit card, candidates are advised to affix their passport size photograph on it.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued hall tickets for TSLPRB SI prelim exams, which will be held on August 26. Candidates who had earlier applied may download their hall tickets from the official website tslprb.in. Earlier, the board had issued notice for over 18,000 police constable and sub-inspector posts. Candidates who are declared qualified in Preliminary Written Test have to again visit the website www.tslprb.in for uploading the Part-II Application along with the scanned copies of Certificates / Documents, the notification had said.

After downloading the TSLPRB hall ticket/ admit card, candidates are advised to affix their passport size photograph on it. ‘Hall Ticket without the passport size photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of Preliminary Written Test and Admission to Examination shall be denied to such Candidates who come to the Examination Centres without proper Hall Tickets, ‘the notification added.

A number of items like Tablets, Pen Drives, Mobile / Cellular Phones, Bluetooth Devices, Wrist-Watches, Log Tables, Wallets, Purses, Watch Calculators, Notes, Charts, loose sheets or recording instruments kept inside pockets are not permitted in the examination centre. Candidates also must carry Black / Blue Ball Point Pens and Hall Ticket in the exam hall.

‘Digital Image and Fingerprint/s (Biometrics) will be collected during the Test in the Examination Hall. Therefore, candidates are advised not to have mehendi, temporary tattoos or any obstructive material-covers on their fingers which may hamper the recording of Biometrics,’ the board had said.