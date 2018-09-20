TSLPRB Recruitment 2018: Hall tickets for constable, SI released – Check details at tslprb.in

Candidates can download their admit cards from official website.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released TSLPRB Police Constable Hall tickets on its official website for applicants who had earlier applied for the recruitment exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from official website tslprb.in. Earlier, close to 4 lakh candidates applied for over 18,000 vacant posts. Candidates who are finding it tough at the moment to download their admit cards as of now as the website is down need not worry. They should avoid trying peak hours and try again late evening or early morning.

The TSLPRB Constable Prelim exam is scheduled to be held on September 30. The exam will be conducted for three hour duration and will ne of 200 marks. The exam will be conducted between 10:00 am to 1 pm on September 30. Those candidates who clear this exam will next have to appear for a Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test. Selected candidates will also have to fill Application Form II so as to take part in the next rounds of selection. The selection procedure also include includes a Main exam of three hours duration.

Earlier, the board released the hall ticket for applicants appearing in Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector (SI) examination. The last date to download hall ticket for the exam was August 24. Applicants were advised to download the TSLPRB SI hall ticket and also take its colour printout. The notification also asked students to affix the photograph. It had also said that no hall ticket without the passport photograph affixed would be accepted for Preliminary Written Test.