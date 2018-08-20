TSLPRB Hall Ticket 2018: Unmissable points – What Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board aspirants must know

The aspirants are advised to download the TSLPRB SI hall ticket and take its colour printout.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the hall ticket for candidates appearing in Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector (SI) exam. The last date to download hall ticket for the exam is August 24, 2018, after which the link is likely to be disabled.

Releasing an official notice, the board said that students may reach out to the support staff if they face any difficulty in downloading the admit card. The students have an option to raise their query via e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact 93937 11110 or 93910 05006, a report in NDTV says.

The aspirants are advised to download the TSLPRB SI hall ticket and take its colour printout. The students need to affix the photograph (the same which was uploaded in the online application form). No hall ticket without the passport photograph affixed will be accepted on the day of Preliminary Written Test. That means, the admission to the examination shall also be denied to such candidates.

The TSLPRB is likely to release the hall tickets for SCT PC (Civil, IT & C, Mechanic, Driver) exam soon. The crucial SCT PC (Civil) exam is scheduled to be held on September 2018, while the SCT PC (IT&C, Mechanic, Driver) will take place on September 9, 2018.

One may note that Mobile Phones, Tablets, Wrist-Watches, Pen Drives, Bluetooth Devices, Log Tables, Watch Calculators, Wallets, Purses, Notes, Charts, loose sheets or recording instruments are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

Before going for the exams, candidates should ensure themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages

of the examination will be purely provisional and shall be subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions, says a notification issued by the board.

The candidates are advised to visit their Centre of Examination one day prior to the actual Date of Examination and make sure about their Examination Centre.