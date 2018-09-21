TSLPRB hall ticket 2018: How to download Police Constable admit card at tslprb.in

The online application for the same were open from June 9, 2018 to June 30, 2018.

TSLPRB hall ticket 2018: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the hall tickets for the Police Constable preliminary exam at tslprb.in. Candidates who are to appear for the same can visit the official website now to download theirs. The state Police Recruitment Board is all set to conduct the test for the same on September 30, 2018. The online application for the same were open from June 9, 2018 to June 30, 2018. A total of 16, 925 posts are on offer by the State Level Police Recruitment Board. The posts on offer include- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable for Civil, AR, SAR CPL, TSSP, Constable, Firemen, Warders (Male) and Warders (Female). Mentioned below are details that aspirants need to note-

TSLPRB hall ticket 2018: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board at tslprb.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘Download Hall Ticket’ under SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent

Step 3: Enter Mobile Number along with your date of birth

Step 4: Press the button provided belo

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket

Step 6:Print the same on an A4 size sheet

TSLPRB 2018: Selection Procedure-

The selection process for the above is as follows-

A) Preliminary Written Test (PWT): All the registered Candidates shall be required to appear for the Preliminary Written Test in 1 (one) paper of 3 (three) hours duration for 200 marks. Hall Ticket will be issued Online for this purpose.

B) Physical Measurements Test (PMT): Candidates who qualify in the above Preliminary Written Test have to undergo Physical Measurements Test and should meet the requirements.

C) Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Candidates who qualify in the above Physical Measurements Test will be required to undergo certain test mentioned in the notification.

D) Final Written Examination (FWE): Candidates who qualify in the above Physical Efficiency Test will be required to appear in a Final Written Examination 1(one) paper of 3 (three) hours duration.

E) Weightage Marks

F) Final Selection