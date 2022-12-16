Tripura TRBT admit card 2022 for TET paper 1 and 2: Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tripura has released admit cards for Tripura Teacher Eligibility Test (Tripura TET 2022) as per reports. The candidates who were waiting for the Tripura TRBT Admit Card can download from the website of trb.tripura.gov.in. The direct link to the admit cards can be directly accessed by clicking on the provided link below.

Earlier, the Tripura TRBT admit cards for paper 1 and paper 2 were to be released on December 15 due to some unavoidable circumstances, the exam authority has released the admit cards today, December 16. The candidates have been advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid the last minute rush on the official website. The candidates will not be able to download their admit card after December 20 as per official website. As of now, the website is not opening due to a slow server. So, all the candidates have been advised to keep calm and recheck the website later and download their admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

According to the official schedule, there will be two papers in the TET exam. Paper 1 will be held on December 30 while paper 2 will be held on 29 December at various exam centres. Candidates who applied to teach the students of 1st to 5th Classes will appear in the paper 1 and the candidates who have applied to teach the students of 6th to 8th Classes will appear in the paper 2.

How and where to download Tripura TRBT admit card 2022 for TET paper 1 and 2?

Visit the official website – trb.tripura.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Tripura TRBT admit card 2022 for TET paper 1 and 2’

It will redirect you to the new page of login

Now, you need to enter your essential details such as application number, date of birth and other details

Tripura TRBT admit card 2022 for TET paper 1 and 2 will be displayed on the screen

Download Tripura TRBT admit card 2022 for TET paper 1 and 2 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download Tripura TRBT admit card 2022 for TET paper 1 and 2

What is the exam scheme for Tripura TET Exam 2022?

The candidates appearing for the said exam should note that the paper will be based on Multiple Choice Questions which will carry 150 questions of 150 marks. The question paper will cover the questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (English), Language II (Bengali/Kokborok), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Each paper will carry 30 MCQs of 30 Marks. The candidates can directly download their admit card by clicking on the above link.