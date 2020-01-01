Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb says over 2,000 persons got govt jobs during 20 months of his tenure

In its poll promise, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised that it would ensure ’employment’ for all and fill up 50,000 vacant posts in the state government, if voted to power.

Dismissing allegations of joblessness levelled by “some” political parties to “defame” the Tripura government, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that more than 2,300 persons have got government jobs during 20 months of his tenure. The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), in March 2018 created history to win a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly, ending the 25-year rule of the Left Front led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). “Some political quarters are spreading rumours about joblessness in our tenure to defame the state government but the fact remains that during the tenure of the new government over 2,300 government jobs were given, out of which 1,903 are regular jobs. “Now people don’t have to walk in political rallies, meet leaders or MLAs in party offices, nor have they to wait for 10 years after applying for a job. Deserving candidates get jobs through a transparent recruitment policy,” Deb said.

A “continuous effort” to mislead people on the basis of “baseless” information would not be successful as people understand the reality, the chief minister said. Deb was addressing a blood donation event organized by the Tripura SC Welfare and SC Corporation Limited here on Tuesday. In its poll promise, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised that it would ensure ’employment’ for all and fill up 50,000 vacant posts in the state government, if voted to power. “Before the 2018 assembly elections we had promised to bring social transformation in Tripura through political transformation and the process has already started. “Those who are sensible are able to realize ‘positive change’ in Tripura.

But those who are unable to recognize this transformation shall not be able to cope with the ongoing development,” he said. Speaking about development of connectivity with the rest of the country through neighbouring Bangladesh, Deb said, multi-connectivity to-and-from Tripura via the neighbouring country will encourage business opportunities and lead to socio-economic development of the state. The chief minister assured the people that within three years of his forming the government, Tripura will be transformed into a model state.