TREIRB Recruitment 2018: Telangana TGT, PGT jobs announced; apply at www.treirb.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) has invited applications from qualified candidates for Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate teacher in Residential Educational Institutions Societies. A total of 2,932 posts are on offer.

Candidates can apply on Board’s official website at (www.treirb.telangana.gov.in)

The submission of online applications will start on July 9, 2018.

The last date for submission of online applications is August 8, 2018.

The notification stated that the examination schedule would be displayed in the Board Website.

The notification says that the Hall Tickets can be downloaded 07 days before commencement of Examination.

It added that all the question papers (Paper-I, II & III) except Languages will be supplied in English version only, while Paper-I is common for all subjects.

The notification mentions that Paper-I, II & III are Objective type.

The candidates have been asked by the board to keep the following documents ready while

applying online.

i) Aadhar number

ii) Educational Qualifications details

iii) Community/ Caste Certificate obtained from Mee Seva/ E Seva i.e., Enrollment

number and date of issue etc.

iv) Other relevant certificates.

The board has given the scheme of the examination as follow:

Written Examination will be of Objective Type with Paper-I General Studies, General Abilities and Basic Proficiency in English, paper-II Pedagogy of concerned subject, paper-III Subject Discipline Knowledge/ Concerned. All papers will be 100 marks each.

General Studies include current affairs, Indian Constitution, Indian political system, governance and public policy. Social Exclusion, Rights issues, society culture, civilization heritage, arts and literature of India and Telangana, general science.

Basic proficiency in English includes school level English grammar, vocabulary, words and sentences.

General Abilities include analytical abilities, moral values and professional ethics in education and teaching aptitude.