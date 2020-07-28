Transfer shock: Punjab National Bank transfers 6000 officers, some to 2000-km away, says report

PNB has transferred 6000 employees. Reuters image

Amid COVID-19 crisis Punjab National Bank has transferred about 6000 officers, news agency ANI reported today. Some of them have been transferred more than 2000 kilometres away from their current place of posting. The report said that the transfers have been done promotion of officers to different scales However, officers said they were willing to refuse promotion if an option was provided due to the situation created by Coronavirus pandemic.

The public sector bank has, however, sad that the allocation of offices was done on the basis of choices obtained from around 6000 officers. The bank has released promotion and transfers of 3611 officers.

The report further said that some offers have been transferred from Delhi to Agartala, Jaipur to Chennai, Delhi to Coimbatore Rajkot to Kozhikode. The transfer orders were issued last week. The transferred officers have also been asked to submit an undertaking.

Last month, All India Punjab National Bank Officers had raised the matter of transfer with the bank’s Executive Director RK Yaduvanshi. They had said that in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, sending earning members to an unknown place might be “too dangerous and not sustainable” the families of the transferred employees.

The COVID crisis had not appeared when the employees had applied for promotion. The association had urged the bank to allow all promoted officers the right to refuse promotion after allocation of circles.

India’s Coronavirus cases today mounted to 14,83,156. A single-day increase of 47,703 COVID-19 cases was recorded on Monday. The death toll due to the disease has gone up to 33,425 with 654 fresh fatalities on Monday, as per the Health ministry data updated at 8 am on Tuesday. The COVID-19 fatality rate in India has fallen from 3.33 per cent on June 18 to 2.25 per cent till today. The recovery rate has increased from around 53 per cent in mid-June to more than 64 per cent, the Union health ministry said today. As many as 35,176 patients were discharged in a 24-hour span. The total recoveries in the country has surged to 9,52,743 and exceed the active coronavirus cases by 4,55,755.