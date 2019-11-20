Training talent: Right skilling key to stay relevant in market

Around 85% of respondents stated that “training and upskilling existing talent,” is critical for their business.

As more innovative and sophisticated technologies come into being, the need for digital expertise arises in every sector. An interesting research on the technology skill readiness in the Indian workplace by Simplilearn, a fast-growing digital economy training provider, revealed that while 87% of companies agreed that digital skilling is important for the future, 65% among them admitted that they do not have a clear roadmap to this process.

The report, titled Skilling 4.0 – A Study on Digital Readiness, and co-curated with People Matters, provides insights into how employees and employers are looking at technology skill readiness in the Indian workplace. More than 100 leading enterprises across different sectors participated in the research. The study stresses that businesses are trying to meet market demands by turning to a combination of upskilling current employees and hiring new people.

Around 85% of respondents stated that “training and upskilling existing talent,” is critical for their business. This was closely followed by “enabling a digital mindset at the leadership level” with 74% of respondents identifying it as a key priority. “Hiring the right digital talent” ranked third, at 61%.

Motivation remains key in the quick adoption of upskilling and reskilling programmes. As the survey reveals, 74% of companies said they already have a rewards and recognition programme associated with the digital skilling programme, 48% of companies employ internal and external recognition, 41% of them link digital skilling programmes to performance reviews, and 43% associate them with new job opportunities.

Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO at Simplilearn, said, “Organisations today are transitioning and redefining their businesses through the implementation of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. With technologies driving their future, new job roles rapidly emerge. The challenge is the absence of a modern, skilled workforce. To address this widening gap, employers are now focusing on skilling programmes to help meet industry demands.”