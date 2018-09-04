TPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 177 posts at www.tpsc.gov.in

The last date to apply is September 30, 2018.

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited application for the recruitment of Personal Assistant Grade-II. The posts come under Group C, Non-Gazetted. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply through the official website of the commission at www.tpsc.gov.in.

According to the official advertisement of the commission, the application process has begun on September 2, 2018. “Online Application Portal will be available on Commission’s website from…02.09.2018 Before applying for the post, an applicant shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website viz www.tpsc.gov.in. Once the applicant registers his/her particulars, a user ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID. Applicants need to apply for the post using the OTPR User ID through Commission’s website”, stated the advertisement.

The last date to apply is September 30, 2018. A total of 177 vacancies are available for the recruitment. Applications can be made through online as well as offline mode.

To apply offline, a candidate has to purchase the application form any branch of Tripura Gramin Bank and can submit it in the ‘Recieve section of TPSC or they can send by post to ‘Secretary, TPSC, Agartala, West Tripura, PIN- 799001.

Eligibility:

The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 40 as on September 30, 2018. However, upper age relaxations have been provided to the candidates belonging to SC/ST category and government employees.

The candidate must have passed the Higher Secondary or equivalent examination with minimum 45 per cent mark in Madhyamik. However, the qualifying marks is relaxable by 5% marks for all reserved category (SC/ST/Ex-serviceman/P.H). candidates.

Knowledge of operating a computer and a certificate of the same which should of minimum duration of three months from Government recognised institution. Proficiency in typing in English on the computer is also required.

Mode of selection:

The commission will conduct an examination, which will comprise of three successive stages.

1) Preliminary Examination of 100 marks. It will be a multiple choice type test.

2) Typewriting (On computer) of 100 marks and Shorthand writing and transcription (using the computer) of 200 marks

3)Main Examination of 250 marks. It would be a conventional type of test.

Before applying, the candidates are advised to read the detailed advertisement available on the official website of the TPSC at www.tpsc.gov.in.