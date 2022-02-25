Top tech skills in demand: These tech skills are going to be most demanded roles, says report

The coronavirus pandemic led to organisations rapidly adopting technology and digitisation, much faster than had originally been expected

Job skills in demand: Job requirements vary over time, and sector-wise trends continue to change. Amid this, a recent report titled “2022 Tech Skills & Trends Report” by talent assessment platform Mercer Mettl has shared important skills and roles that are likely to be in demand in the tech sector over the coming months. The report, based on the data that the platform had collected between 2019 and 2021 by the means of more than 2 lakh assessments, has found that the digitisation process is changing the business landscape, with technology skills continuously evolving. Hence, Java, JavaScript and SQL developers are expected to be the most in-demand roles across sectors during this year.

The report stated that the demand for these roles would be driven by these languages being adopted by many organisations. Moreover, there has been a rapid adoption of cloud systems that has been witnessed across industries, along with network security emphasis, as well as agile methodologies. Due to this, DevOps is also a prominent role witnessing hiring trends in various sectors, the report stated.

The coronavirus pandemic led to organisations rapidly adopting technology and digitisation, much faster than had originally been expected, and so, the demand for such tech skills has been emerging in all industries, regardless of their core areas of operations.

There is also a rapid growth in the demand for frontend and backend Full-Stack developers, while in Data Science skills, AWS, Azure as well as SQL have emerged as significant areas due to there being increasing importance of data analysis and clous system usage.

Apart from these, Python has emerged as one of the most popular languages due to its usage in automation, data science, web programming and data visualisation.