Top government jobs you can apply for this month: Know number of vacancies, last date to apply and more

Job seekers have lucrative job options to choose from in renowned government organisations across the country. Here we have come up with a list of the top nine government jobs that you can apply for in the month of June. Dive in if you don’t want to lose the chance of applying at the right date and right time.

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts in groups A, B, and C for the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI). A total of 15 people will be recruited through this process for the posts of Under Secretary, Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer (Electrical) and Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant, Sr. Accountant, Accountant, Personal Assistant, and Junior Engineer (Civil and Electrical).

While in the Integrated Check Posts (ICP), there are 34 vacancies for posts including manager, Assistant, and Stenographer Grade-D. Willing candidates can apply for these posts latest by 24th June on the official website- mha.gov.in.

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2022

Border Security Force (BSF) is looking for candidates for Group-B 90 posts of Junior Engineer, Sub- Inspector, and Inspector. The candidates willing to work under BSF should note that the online applications for the said posts will be closed by 8th June 2022. Those who have yet not submitted their applications are advised to submit applications latest by 8 June 2022. The online applications were started on 25 April 2022.

To apply for the above posts, the minimum age limit of a candidate must be not above 30 years. Candidates applying for Inspector (architect) must have an architecture degree from a recognized university while SI applicants should have a 3 years diploma course in civil engineering and a 3 years diploma course in electrical engineering from a recognized institute for Junior Engineer/SI. The applications can be submitted at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification to recruit for various posts of Teachers including 28 for Hindi, 26 for English, 25 for General grammar, 21 for Literature, and two for Grammar. To apply for these posts, A candidate must have a post-graduate degree from Shiksha Shastri, or B.Ed is required carrying 48 percent of the marks. The candidate must be between the age group of 21 to 40 years as of July 1st, 2022. The applications can be submitted latest by 14th June at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022

The State Bank of India is hiring retired officers of SBI for 641 posts of Channel Manager on a contractual basis. Retired award staff of SBI/e-ABS and officers scale I, II, III, and IV of SBI, e-ABS, or other PSBs can apply for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC). Their age must be between the age group of 60 to 63 years.

A total of 641 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 503 vacancies are for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels, 130 posts are available for the Channel Manager Supervisor – Anytime Channels, and eight vacancies are for the Support Officer- Anytime Channels post. The last date to apply for the posts is 7th June 2022. Applications can be filled online at sbi.co.in.

UPSC NDA-II, CDS-II Recruitment 2022

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notifications of the National Defence Academy (NDA) II and Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2022 exams. Candidates can submit their applications latest by 7th June 2022. The commission has scheduled the exams for 4th September 2022. Candidates can check vacancies, eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and other important details on the official website of upsc.gov.in.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2022

The application process for Delhi Police Recruitment is ongoing at ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is hiring 835 Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police out of which 559 posts are reserved for male candidates while 276 are reserved for female candidates. The age of a candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years and must be 10+2 pass or possess equivalent qualifications at the time of applying for the post. The last date for submitting the applications is 16 June 2022 at ssc.nic.in.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022

A total of 1536 vacancies are being filled up by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) at 7 divisions. Out of the total, 919 vacancies are for Katihar (KIR) and TDH workshop, 522 are for Alipurduar (APDJ), 551 are for Rangiya (RNY), 1140 vacancies are for Lumding (LMG), S&T/workshop/MLG (PNO) and Track Machine/MLG, 547 are for Tinsukia (TSK), 1110 vacancies are for New Bongaigaon workshop (NBQS) and 110 are for EWS/BNGN, and 847 are for Dibrugarh workshop (DBWS). Candidates between the age group of 15 to 24 are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. The last date to apply is 30th June 2022. The official website is nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022

IDBI Bank is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts of executive and assistant managers. The bank is going to conduct the exam for an executive post on July 9, 2022, while the assistant manager exam will be held on July 23 via online mode. A total of 1544 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process out of which, 1044 posts are for executives (on contracts) and 500 posts are for assistant managers (grade-A) posts. The last date for submitting the online applications is 17 June 2022 at https://www.idbibank.in/

AFCAT 2 Recruitment 2022

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the application form for the Air Force Common Admissions Test (AFCAT) 2/2022 on its website. Candidates willing to appear in the AFCAT 2 Exam 2022 can apply online latest by 30 June 2022. As per the official notice, the AFCAT 2/2022 examination will be conducted from August 26 to 28, 2022 in two shifts – the morning shift will begin at 7:30 am and the afternoon shift will be held from 12:30 pm.

A total of 271 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process, of which, 246 are for males and 25 for female candidates. Registering candidates must be between the age group of 20 to 24 years as of July 1, 2023, i.e. born between 02 July 1999 to 01 July 2003. The upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 years i.e. born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2003.