Top Government Jobs to look out for in 2019

Government Jobs in India in 2019!

Government Jobs in India are at the top of the list for any aspiring youth. While it is a long process to get selected for any top government job in the country, the wait is worth once the candidates get through the recruitment process. A huge number of government jobs is announced every year for aspirants to choose from. These are announced for different departments of the government sector. Mentioned below are the top Government Jobs that one can choose from for the upcoming year. Check the application process, eligibility and criteria of all before applying for the same on the official website.

Railway Recruitment 2019:

The Indian Railways as part of its latest recruitment drive has invited applications from interested candidates for a total number of 13,487 vacant Junior Engineer posts. The online application for the same will begin on January 2, 2019 and end on January 32, 2019. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in to check the centralized employment notification that has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates should also note that the RRBs originally have released a notification for a total of 14,033 posts. However, 547 vacancies have now been reduced. Here are some things that you should know.

Post details-

Junior Engineer (JE): 13034

Junior Engineer (Information Technology): 49

Depot Material Superintendent (DMS): 456

Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMS): 494

UPSC Recruitment 2019:

A number of fresh vacancies have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in. Candidates should note that the below-mentioned jobs have been announced with 7th Pay Commission benefits. Visit the official website of UPSC or UPSC online to check more about the vacancies and also apply for the same.

Post details-

1. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon: 1 post

2. Associate Professor/ Sr. Lecturer in Education: 1 post

3. Specialist Grade-III (Medicine): 5 posts

4. Specialist Grade-III (Ophthalmology): 5 posts

5. Functional Manager (Credit): 1 post

HPSSC Recruitment 2019:

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts in the state at hpsssb.hp.gov.in. The posts on offer has been announced for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Junior Office Assistant and others. A total of 1724 vacancies are there to be filled for which the online application has already been started and the same shall end on January 22, 2019.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2019:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Airman in Group X (except Education Instructor) Trades and Group Y {except Automobile Technician, GTI, IAF (P), IAF(S) & Musician} Trades. The application for the same is set to begin on January 2 and will close on January 21. The selection test for the same will take place from March 14 to March 17.

Salary: During training, a stipend of Rs. 14,600 per month shall be paid. For Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade). Rs.33,100 per month plus Dearness allowance (as applicable) which, in subsequent years, may rise as per the career progression of the individual. Group ‘Y’ {Except Automobile Technician, GTI, IAF (P), IAF(S) and Musician} Trades. Rs. 26,900 per month plus Dearness allowance (as applicable) which, in subsequent years, may rise as per the career progression of the individual.

