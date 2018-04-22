Top government jobs 2018: Hurry up! Last date ends in 8 days; check eligibility, other details

The qualification criteria for each kind of job varies based on what field and what position you are applying for. (Source: Indian Express)

Government jobs in India provide a pool of opportunities for aspiring youths. Every year, a huge number of government jobs vacancies are released by several departments where people can apply. Since there are a number of branches and fields within the government sector, there is a place for all the aspirants in almost all fields. The qualification criteria for each kind of job varies based on what field and what position you are applying for.

Here are some of the top government jobs whose deadline will end this month:

ISRO jobs 2018:

Centralised Recruitment Board, ISRO has invited applications for the post of Junior Personal Assistant and Stenographer. The candidates can apply for 166 Junior Personal Assistant Posts and 5 Stenographer posts.

Eligibility:

The candidates who are willing to apply must have a graduation degree with first class Arts/Commerce/ Management/ Science/ Computer Applications or diploma with first class in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with one year experience as Steno-Typist/Stenographer.

Candidates are required to possess a minimum speed of 80 W.P.M in English Stenography. Knowledge in the use of Computers is essential.

Last Date of Application:

The eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2018.

Airport Authority of India Jobs 2018:

Airport Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for the post of Junior Executive through GATE 2018 marks. AAI id offering 100 Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil) posts, 100 Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical) posts, 330 Junior Executive (Electronics) posts and 12 junior Executive (Architecture) posts

Eligibility:

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil)

For the post of Junior Executive, the candidates must possess full-time regular Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil with minimum 60%marks from a recognized/deemed university or from an apex Institution i.e. IIT recognized by Government of India and have valid GATE Normalized marks on GATE scorecard for the year 2018

Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical):

For the post of Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical), the candidates are required to have a full time regular Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology in Electrical with minimum 60% marks from a recognized / deemed university or from an apex Institution i.e. IIT recognized by Government of India and have valid GATE Normalized marks on GATE Scorecard for the year 2018.

Junior Executive (Electronics):

For the post of Junior Executive (Electronics), interested candidates must have a full-time regular Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology with minimum 60%marks in Electronics/ Telecommunications/ Electrical with specialization in Electronics from a recognized/ deemed university or from an apex Institution i.e., IIT recognized by Government of India and have valid GATE Normalized Marks on GATE Scorecard for the year 2018

Junior Executive (Architecture)

In order to be Junior Executive (Architecture), candidates should have a full-time Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and registered with Council of Architecture.

Vijaya Bank Jobs 2018:

Vijaya Bank has invited applications for the post of Clerk & Manager. The bank has invited recruitment for 10 clerk posts, 32 Manager Chartered Accountant posts, 21 Manager Law posts and 4 Manager Security posts.

Eligibility:

The Clerk must be a 12th passed or equivalent, preferably graduates. For the post of Manager Chartered Accountant, candidates must have passed final examination for Chartered Accountants.

Regular full-time degree in BL(LLB) from a recognized University for the post of Manager Law is required. For Manager Security, the candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

Last Date of Application:

The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 27 April 2018.

Air India Jobs 2018:

Air India Express Limited has invited applications for the post of Senior Assistant, Assistant Controller, Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Officer and Other Posts. There are 46 vacancies for total posts.

Last Date of Application:

Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 25 April 2018

Exim Bank Jobs 2018:

Export-Import Bank of India has invited applications for the posts of Administrative Officer. There are 5 vacancies for the post of the Administrative officer.

Eligibility:

The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks from a recognized university. He should also be conversant in a computer with an ability to adapt to changing technology. Three years experience in the concerned field is essential.

Last Date of Application:

Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 28 April 2018.

University of Delhi Jobs 2018:

The University of Delhi has invited applications for the post of Administrative Officer & Others. There are three available posts to which candidates can apply

Eligibility:

For the post of Administrative Officer, good Academic record plus Master degree with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven point scale is required.

For the post of Section Officer (Accounts), a candidate must be a graduate with minimum 50% marks or Post graduate with minimum 50% marks and Diploma/Certificate of minimum 6 months duration in Computer Application/Office Management/Secretarial Practice/Financial Management/Accounts or equivalent Discipline or Graduate Degree with minimum 50% marks in Computer Application/Office Management/Secretarial Practice/Financial Management/Accounts or equivalent discipline from a recognized University.

For Library Attendant, Matriculation (10th) or any equivalent examination from any recognized Board or Government recognized Institution will suffice.

Last Date of Application:

The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 29 April 2018.

WII Recruitment 2018:

Wildlife Institute of India has invited applications for the post of Project biologist and Project Assistant. It has invited recruitment for two Project biologist posts and two Project Assistant posts

Eligibility:

In order to be a Project biologist, the candidates must possess a Master’s degree in Life Sciences/ Wildlife Science /Zoology/Environmental Sciences with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks and 2 years experience.

For the post of Project Assistant, the candidates must have a Master’s degree in Life Sciences/ Wildlife Science /Zoology/Environmental Sciences with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks.

Last Date of Application:

The candidates eligible for the post can apply in the prescribed format on or before 25 April 2018.

NIFT Recruitment 2018:

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has invited applications for the posts of Director(Campus, Finance & Accounts and Administration). It has invited recruitment for 8 posts.

Eligibility:

Campus director must have full-time Post Graduate degree or equivalent with 20 years of administrative/academic/managerial experience in Government Organisation/Autonomous Body/Statutory Body/University institute out of which 10 years should be in the supervisory level.

Director (Finance and Accounts) must possess full-time Post Graduate degree or equivalent with 20 years of experience in financial, accounting and audit matters in Government organization/Autonomous Body/Statutory Body/University institute out of which 10 years should be in the supervisory level.

And Director (Administration) must have full-time Post Graduate degree or equivalent with 20 years of experience administration/establishment/admissions/ Academic department in Government in Government organization/Autonomous Body/Statutory Body/University institute out of which 10 years should be in the supervisory level.

Last Date of Application:

Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 27 April 2018.

High Court of Gujarat at Sola Recruitment 2018:

High Court of Gujarat at Sola has invited applications for 28 District Judge Posts.

Eligibility:

Interested candidates must possess a degree in Law from a University recognized by law in India.

Last Date of Application:

The eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2018